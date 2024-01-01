Chilean pesos to Colombian pesos today

Convert CLP to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
3,988.31 cop

1.000 CLP = 3.988 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7881.3591.3440.9221.53416.8321.659
1 GBP1.26911.7251.7061.171.94621.3562.105
1 CAD0.7360.5810.9890.6781.12812.3821.22
1 SGD0.7440.5861.01110.6861.14112.5211.234

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Colombian Peso
1 CLP3.98831 COP
5 CLP19.94155 COP
10 CLP39.88310 COP
20 CLP79.76620 COP
50 CLP199.41550 COP
100 CLP398.83100 COP
250 CLP997.07750 COP
500 CLP1,994.15500 COP
1000 CLP3,988.31000 COP
2000 CLP7,976.62000 COP
5000 CLP19,941.55000 COP
10000 CLP39,883.10000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Chilean Peso
1 COP0.25073 CLP
5 COP1.25366 CLP
10 COP2.50733 CLP
20 COP5.01466 CLP
50 COP12.53665 CLP
100 COP25.07330 CLP
250 COP62.68325 CLP
500 COP125.36650 CLP
1000 COP250.73300 CLP
2000 COP501.46600 CLP
5000 COP1,253.66500 CLP
10000 COP2,507.33000 CLP