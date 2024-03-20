Hong Kong dollars to Colombian pesos today

Convert HKD to COP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
497,339 cop

1.000 HKD = 497.3 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.530.921.35583.201
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.558
1 GBP1.2729.15711.7091.9471.1711.724105.832
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00861.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Colombian Peso
100 HKD49,733.90000 COP
200 HKD99,467.80000 COP
300 HKD149,201.70000 COP
500 HKD248,669.50000 COP
1000 HKD497,339.00000 COP
2000 HKD994,678.00000 COP
2500 HKD1,243,347.50000 COP
3000 HKD1,492,017.00000 COP
4000 HKD1,989,356.00000 COP
5000 HKD2,486,695.00000 COP
10000 HKD4,973,390.00000 COP
20000 HKD9,946,780.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 COP0.00201 HKD
5 COP0.01005 HKD
10 COP0.02011 HKD
20 COP0.04021 HKD
50 COP0.10053 HKD
100 COP0.20107 HKD
250 COP0.50268 HKD
500 COP1.00535 HKD
1000 COP2.01070 HKD
2000 COP4.02140 HKD
5000 COP10.05350 HKD
10000 COP20.10700 HKD