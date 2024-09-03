Hong Kong dollar to Colombian pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Hong Kong dollar to Colombian pesos history summary. This is the Hong Kong dollar (HKD) to Colombian pesos (COP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of HKD and COP historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
HKD to COP conversion chart
1 HKD = 534.18300 COP
0
Hong Kong dollar to Colombian pesos exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Colombian pesos is currently 534.183 today, reflecting a -0.308% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 3.482% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 535.905 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 515.995 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.721% increase in value.
