1,000,000 idr
246,561 cop

1.000 IDR = 0.2466 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Colombian Peso
1 IDR0.24656 COP
5 IDR1.23281 COP
10 IDR2.46561 COP
20 IDR4.93122 COP
50 IDR12.32805 COP
100 IDR24.65610 COP
250 IDR61.64025 COP
500 IDR123.28050 COP
1000 IDR246.56100 COP
2000 IDR493.12200 COP
5000 IDR1,232.80500 COP
10000 IDR2,465.61000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Indonesian Rupiah
1 COP4.05580 IDR
5 COP20.27900 IDR
10 COP40.55800 IDR
20 COP81.11600 IDR
50 COP202.79000 IDR
100 COP405.58000 IDR
250 COP1,013.95000 IDR
500 COP2,027.90000 IDR
1000 COP4,055.80000 IDR
2000 COP8,111.60000 IDR
5000 COP20,279.00000 IDR
10000 COP40,558.00000 IDR