Indonesian rupiah to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Indonesian rupiah to Colombian pesos is currently 0.269 today, reflecting a 0.193% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Indonesian rupiah has remained relatively stable, with a 3.079% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Indonesian rupiah to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.271 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.260 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.870% increase in value.