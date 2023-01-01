Chilean pesos to Jersey pounds today

Convert CLP to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
0.91 jep

1.00000 CLP = 0.00091 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87391.085890.351.494171.677430.964418.7371
1 GBP1.144311.24255103.3931.709871.919591.1035621.4421
1 USD0.920950.804797183.21051.37611.544880.8881517.2565
1 INR0.01106810.009671820.012017710.01653760.01856590.01067350.207384

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Jersey pound
1 CLP0.00091 JEP
5 CLP0.00456 JEP
10 CLP0.00912 JEP
20 CLP0.01825 JEP
50 CLP0.04562 JEP
100 CLP0.09124 JEP
250 CLP0.22811 JEP
500 CLP0.45622 JEP
1000 CLP0.91243 JEP
2000 CLP1.82486 JEP
5000 CLP4.56215 JEP
10000 CLP9.12431 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Chilean Peso
1 JEP1095.97000 CLP
5 JEP5479.85000 CLP
10 JEP10959.70000 CLP
20 JEP21919.40000 CLP
50 JEP54798.50000 CLP
100 JEP109597.00000 CLP
250 JEP273992.50000 CLP
500 JEP547985.00000 CLP
1000 JEP1095970.00000 CLP
2000 JEP2191940.00000 CLP
5000 JEP5479850.00000 CLP
10000 JEP10959700.00000 CLP