Chilean pesos to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert CLP to SBD at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
9.61 sbd

1.00000 CLP = 0.00961 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.086190.37511.494361.677250.9643518.7309
1 GBP1.1440311.2426103.3981.709691.918931.1032521.4299
1 USD0.92070.804764183.21071.37591.544280.887917.246
1 INR0.0110650.00967140.012017710.01653510.01855870.01067050.207257

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CLP0.00961 SBD
5 CLP0.04806 SBD
10 CLP0.09612 SBD
20 CLP0.19224 SBD
50 CLP0.48061 SBD
100 CLP0.96122 SBD
250 CLP2.40305 SBD
500 CLP4.80609 SBD
1000 CLP9.61218 SBD
2000 CLP19.22436 SBD
5000 CLP48.06090 SBD
10000 CLP96.12180 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 SBD104.03500 CLP
5 SBD520.17500 CLP
10 SBD1040.35000 CLP
20 SBD2080.70000 CLP
50 SBD5201.75000 CLP
100 SBD10403.50000 CLP
250 SBD26008.75000 CLP
500 SBD52017.50000 CLP
1000 SBD104035.00000 CLP
2000 SBD208070.00000 CLP
5000 SBD520175.00000 CLP
10000 SBD1040350.00000 CLP