10,000 czk
3,760.24 sbd

1.00000 CZK = 0.37602 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87411.085690.33781.493031.676340.9645518.7099
1 GBP1.1440311.24195103.3481.708051.917771.1034821.4045
1 USD0.921150.805185183.21461.37531.544160.888517.2346
1 INR0.01106960.009676010.012017110.01652710.01855640.01067720.20711

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CZK0.37602 SBD
5 CZK1.88012 SBD
10 CZK3.76024 SBD
20 CZK7.52048 SBD
50 CZK18.80120 SBD
100 CZK37.60240 SBD
250 CZK94.00600 SBD
500 CZK188.01200 SBD
1000 CZK376.02400 SBD
2000 CZK752.04800 SBD
5000 CZK1880.12000 SBD
10000 CZK3760.24000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SBD2.65940 CZK
5 SBD13.29700 CZK
10 SBD26.59400 CZK
20 SBD53.18800 CZK
50 SBD132.97000 CZK
100 SBD265.94000 CZK
250 SBD664.85000 CZK
500 SBD1329.70000 CZK
1000 SBD2659.40000 CZK
2000 SBD5318.80000 CZK
5000 SBD13297.00000 CZK
10000 SBD26594.00000 CZK