Chinese yuan rmb to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert CNY to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,170.09 sbd

1.00000 CNY = 1.17009 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CNY1.17009 SBD
5 CNY5.85045 SBD
10 CNY11.70090 SBD
20 CNY23.40180 SBD
50 CNY58.50450 SBD
100 CNY117.00900 SBD
250 CNY292.52250 SBD
500 CNY585.04500 SBD
1000 CNY1170.09000 SBD
2000 CNY2340.18000 SBD
5000 CNY5850.45000 SBD
10000 CNY11700.90000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SBD0.85464 CNY
5 SBD4.27320 CNY
10 SBD8.54639 CNY
20 SBD17.09278 CNY
50 SBD42.73195 CNY
100 SBD85.46390 CNY
250 SBD213.65975 CNY
500 SBD427.31950 CNY
1000 SBD854.63900 CNY
2000 SBD1709.27800 CNY
5000 SBD4273.19500 CNY
10000 SBD8546.39000 CNY