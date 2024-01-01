Chinese yuan rmb to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert CNY to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
1,157.04 sbd

¥1.000 CNY = SI$1.157 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CNY to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.15701.1649
Low1.13051.1305
Average1.14001.1437
Change1.13%-0.68%
View full history

1 CNY to SBD stats

The performance of CNY to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1570 and a 30 day low of 1.1305. This means the 30 day average was 1.1400. The change for CNY to SBD was 1.13.

The performance of CNY to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1649 and a 90 day low of 1.1305. This means the 90 day average was 1.1437. The change for CNY to SBD was -0.68.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CNY1.15704 SBD
5 CNY5.78520 SBD
10 CNY11.57040 SBD
20 CNY23.14080 SBD
50 CNY57.85200 SBD
100 CNY115.70400 SBD
250 CNY289.26000 SBD
500 CNY578.52000 SBD
1000 CNY1,157.04000 SBD
2000 CNY2,314.08000 SBD
5000 CNY5,785.20000 SBD
10000 CNY11,570.40000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SBD0.86428 CNY
5 SBD4.32138 CNY
10 SBD8.64277 CNY
20 SBD17.28554 CNY
50 SBD43.21385 CNY
100 SBD86.42770 CNY
250 SBD216.06925 CNY
500 SBD432.13850 CNY
1000 SBD864.27700 CNY
2000 SBD1,728.55400 CNY
5000 SBD4,321.38500 CNY
10000 SBD8,642.77000 CNY