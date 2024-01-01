Malaysian ringgits to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert MYR to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
1,846.69 sbd

RM1.000 MYR = SI$1.847 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.84671.8467
Low1.75141.7461
Average1.77641.7666
Change5.44%5.25%
1 MYR to SBD stats

The performance of MYR to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8467 and a 30 day low of 1.7514. This means the 30 day average was 1.7764. The change for MYR to SBD was 5.44.

The performance of MYR to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8467 and a 90 day low of 1.7461. This means the 90 day average was 1.7666. The change for MYR to SBD was 5.25.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MYR1.84669 SBD
5 MYR9.23345 SBD
10 MYR18.46690 SBD
20 MYR36.93380 SBD
50 MYR92.33450 SBD
100 MYR184.66900 SBD
250 MYR461.67250 SBD
500 MYR923.34500 SBD
1000 MYR1,846.69000 SBD
2000 MYR3,693.38000 SBD
5000 MYR9,233.45000 SBD
10000 MYR18,466.90000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SBD0.54151 MYR
5 SBD2.70755 MYR
10 SBD5.41511 MYR
20 SBD10.83022 MYR
50 SBD27.07555 MYR
100 SBD54.15110 MYR
250 SBD135.37775 MYR
500 SBD270.75550 MYR
1000 SBD541.51100 MYR
2000 SBD1,083.02200 MYR
5000 SBD2,707.55500 MYR
10000 SBD5,415.11000 MYR