1.00000 SBD = 0.58679 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:05
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SBD0.58679 MYR
5 SBD2.93397 MYR
10 SBD5.86795 MYR
20 SBD11.73590 MYR
50 SBD29.33975 MYR
100 SBD58.67950 MYR
250 SBD146.69875 MYR
500 SBD293.39750 MYR
1000 SBD586.79500 MYR
2000 SBD1173.59000 MYR
5000 SBD2933.97500 MYR
10000 SBD5867.95000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MYR1.70417 SBD
5 MYR8.52085 SBD
10 MYR17.04170 SBD
20 MYR34.08340 SBD
50 MYR85.20850 SBD
100 MYR170.41700 SBD
250 MYR426.04250 SBD
500 MYR852.08500 SBD
1000 MYR1704.17000 SBD
2000 MYR3408.34000 SBD
5000 MYR8520.85000 SBD
10000 MYR17041.70000 SBD