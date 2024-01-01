Solomon Islands dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert SBD to AUD at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = A$0.1866 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:03
SBD to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AUD
1 SBD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.18900.1890
Low0.18200.1756
Average0.18560.1819
Change2.03%4.86%
1 SBD to AUD stats

The performance of SBD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1890 and a 30 day low of 0.1820. This means the 30 day average was 0.1856. The change for SBD to AUD was 2.03.

The performance of SBD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1890 and a 90 day low of 0.1756. This means the 90 day average was 0.1819. The change for SBD to AUD was 4.86.

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 SBD0.18660 AUD
5 SBD0.93301 AUD
10 SBD1.86603 AUD
20 SBD3.73206 AUD
50 SBD9.33015 AUD
100 SBD18.66030 AUD
250 SBD46.65075 AUD
500 SBD93.30150 AUD
1000 SBD186.60300 AUD
2000 SBD373.20600 AUD
5000 SBD933.01500 AUD
10000 SBD1,866.03000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 AUD5.35896 SBD
5 AUD26.79480 SBD
10 AUD53.58960 SBD
20 AUD107.17920 SBD
50 AUD267.94800 SBD
100 AUD535.89600 SBD
250 AUD1,339.74000 SBD
500 AUD2,679.48000 SBD
1000 AUD5,358.96000 SBD
2000 AUD10,717.92000 SBD
5000 AUD26,794.80000 SBD
10000 AUD53,589.60000 SBD