Solomon Islands dollars to Japanese yen today
Convert SBD to JPY at the real exchange rate
SBD to JPY conversion chart
1 SBD = 18.86320 JPY
0
|1 SBD to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|19.0786
|19.0786
|Low
|18.3434
|17.1629
|Average
|18.6842
|18.0279
|Change
|2.12%
|8.02%
|View full history
1 SBD to JPY stats
The performance of SBD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.0786 and a 30 day low of 18.3434. This means the 30 day average was 18.6842. The change for SBD to JPY was 2.12.
The performance of SBD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.0786 and a 90 day low of 17.1629. This means the 90 day average was 18.0279. The change for SBD to JPY was 8.02.
|Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Japanese Yen
|1 SBD
|18.86320 JPY
|5 SBD
|94.31600 JPY
|10 SBD
|188.63200 JPY
|20 SBD
|377.26400 JPY
|50 SBD
|943.16000 JPY
|100 SBD
|1,886.32000 JPY
|250 SBD
|4,715.80000 JPY
|500 SBD
|9,431.60000 JPY
|1000 SBD
|18,863.20000 JPY
|2000 SBD
|37,726.40000 JPY
|5000 SBD
|94,316.00000 JPY
|10000 SBD
|188,632.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Solomon Islands Dollar
|100 JPY
|5.30133 SBD
|1000 JPY
|53.01330 SBD
|1500 JPY
|79.51995 SBD
|2000 JPY
|106.02660 SBD
|3000 JPY
|159.03990 SBD
|5000 JPY
|265.06650 SBD
|5400 JPY
|286.27182 SBD
|10000 JPY
|530.13300 SBD
|15000 JPY
|795.19950 SBD
|20000 JPY
|1,060.26600 SBD
|25000 JPY
|1,325.33250 SBD
|30000 JPY
|1,590.39900 SBD