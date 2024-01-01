Solomon Islands dollars to Japanese yen today

Convert SBD to JPY at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = ¥18.86 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:15
SBD to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JPY
1 SBD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.078619.0786
Low18.343417.1629
Average18.684218.0279
Change2.12%8.02%
1 SBD to JPY stats

The performance of SBD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.0786 and a 30 day low of 18.3434. This means the 30 day average was 18.6842. The change for SBD to JPY was 2.12.

The performance of SBD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.0786 and a 90 day low of 17.1629. This means the 90 day average was 18.0279. The change for SBD to JPY was 8.02.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 SBD18.86320 JPY
5 SBD94.31600 JPY
10 SBD188.63200 JPY
20 SBD377.26400 JPY
50 SBD943.16000 JPY
100 SBD1,886.32000 JPY
250 SBD4,715.80000 JPY
500 SBD9,431.60000 JPY
1000 SBD18,863.20000 JPY
2000 SBD37,726.40000 JPY
5000 SBD94,316.00000 JPY
10000 SBD188,632.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Solomon Islands Dollar
100 JPY5.30133 SBD
1000 JPY53.01330 SBD
1500 JPY79.51995 SBD
2000 JPY106.02660 SBD
3000 JPY159.03990 SBD
5000 JPY265.06650 SBD
5400 JPY286.27182 SBD
10000 JPY530.13300 SBD
15000 JPY795.19950 SBD
20000 JPY1,060.26600 SBD
25000 JPY1,325.33250 SBD
30000 JPY1,590.39900 SBD