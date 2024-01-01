Solomon Islands dollars to British pounds sterling today

Convert SBD to GBP at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = £0.09609 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:10
SBD to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

GBP
1 SBD to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09680.0968
Low0.09320.0908
Average0.09470.0933
Change2.07%5.00%
1 SBD to GBP stats

The performance of SBD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0968 and a 30 day low of 0.0932. This means the 30 day average was 0.0947. The change for SBD to GBP was 2.07.

The performance of SBD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0968 and a 90 day low of 0.0908. This means the 90 day average was 0.0933. The change for SBD to GBP was 5.00.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 SBD0.09609 GBP
5 SBD0.48046 GBP
10 SBD0.96092 GBP
20 SBD1.92185 GBP
50 SBD4.80462 GBP
100 SBD9.60923 GBP
250 SBD24.02308 GBP
500 SBD48.04615 GBP
1000 SBD96.09230 GBP
2000 SBD192.18460 GBP
5000 SBD480.46150 GBP
10000 SBD960.92300 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 GBP10.40670 SBD
5 GBP52.03350 SBD
10 GBP104.06700 SBD
20 GBP208.13400 SBD
50 GBP520.33500 SBD
100 GBP1,040.67000 SBD
250 GBP2,601.67500 SBD
500 GBP5,203.35000 SBD
1000 GBP10,406.70000 SBD
2000 GBP20,813.40000 SBD
5000 GBP52,033.50000 SBD
10000 GBP104,067.00000 SBD