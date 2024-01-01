Solomon Islands dollars to South African rand today

Convert SBD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = R2.204 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZAR
1 SBD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.22892.2289
Low2.10262.0916
Average2.16662.1511
Change2.86%2.84%
View full history

1 SBD to ZAR stats

The performance of SBD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2289 and a 30 day low of 2.1026. This means the 30 day average was 2.1666. The change for SBD to ZAR was 2.86.

The performance of SBD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2289 and a 90 day low of 2.0916. This means the 90 day average was 2.1511. The change for SBD to ZAR was 2.84.

Track market ratesView SBD to ZAR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0491.4731.6190.93121.408
1 GBP1.211.265106.8141.7671.9421.11725.679
1 USD0.9480.79184.4351.3971.5350.88320.299
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / South African Rand
1 SBD2.20430 ZAR
5 SBD11.02150 ZAR
10 SBD22.04300 ZAR
20 SBD44.08600 ZAR
50 SBD110.21500 ZAR
100 SBD220.43000 ZAR
250 SBD551.07500 ZAR
500 SBD1,102.15000 ZAR
1000 SBD2,204.30000 ZAR
2000 SBD4,408.60000 ZAR
5000 SBD11,021.50000 ZAR
10000 SBD22,043.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ZAR0.45366 SBD
5 ZAR2.26829 SBD
10 ZAR4.53658 SBD
20 ZAR9.07316 SBD
50 ZAR22.68290 SBD
100 ZAR45.36580 SBD
250 ZAR113.41450 SBD
500 ZAR226.82900 SBD
1000 ZAR453.65800 SBD
2000 ZAR907.31600 SBD
5000 ZAR2,268.29000 SBD
10000 ZAR4,536.58000 SBD