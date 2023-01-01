10 Malaysian ringgits to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert MYR to SBD at the real exchange rate

10 myr
17.91 sbd

1.00000 MYR = 1.79110 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:0 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 SBD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MYR1.79110 SBD
5 MYR8.95550 SBD
10 MYR17.91100 SBD
20 MYR35.82200 SBD
50 MYR89.55500 SBD
100 MYR179.11000 SBD
250 MYR447.77500 SBD
500 MYR895.55000 SBD
1000 MYR1791.10000 SBD
2000 MYR3582.20000 SBD
5000 MYR8955.50000 SBD
10000 MYR17911.00000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SBD0.55832 MYR
5 SBD2.79158 MYR
10 SBD5.58317 MYR
20 SBD11.16634 MYR
50 SBD27.91585 MYR
100 SBD55.83170 MYR
250 SBD139.57925 MYR
500 SBD279.15850 MYR
1000 SBD558.31700 MYR
2000 SBD1116.63400 MYR
5000 SBD2791.58500 MYR
10000 SBD5583.17000 MYR