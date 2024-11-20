Hong Kong dollars to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert HKD to SBD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = SI$1.054 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
HKD to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SBD
1 HKD to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.06571.0657
Low1.05131.0485
Average1.05541.0550
Change0.14%-0.96%
1 HKD to SBD stats

The performance of HKD to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0657 and a 30 day low of 1.0513. This means the 30 day average was 1.0554. The change for HKD to SBD was 0.14.

The performance of HKD to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0657 and a 90 day low of 1.0485. This means the 90 day average was 1.0550. The change for HKD to SBD was -0.96.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2420.7881.3411.5340.9461.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.652
1 GBP1.2699.1911.7011.9461.2011.772107.082
1 SGD0.7465.4020.58811.1440.7061.04262.949

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
100 HKD105.41600 SBD
200 HKD210.83200 SBD
300 HKD316.24800 SBD
500 HKD527.08000 SBD
1000 HKD1,054.16000 SBD
2000 HKD2,108.32000 SBD
2500 HKD2,635.40000 SBD
3000 HKD3,162.48000 SBD
4000 HKD4,216.64000 SBD
5000 HKD5,270.80000 SBD
10000 HKD10,541.60000 SBD
20000 HKD21,083.20000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 SBD0.94862 HKD
5 SBD4.74310 HKD
10 SBD9.48620 HKD
20 SBD18.97240 HKD
50 SBD47.43100 HKD
100 SBD94.86200 HKD
250 SBD237.15500 HKD
500 SBD474.31000 HKD
1000 SBD948.62000 HKD
2000 SBD1,897.24000 HKD
5000 SBD4,743.10000 HKD
10000 SBD9,486.20000 HKD