홍콩 달러 → 솔로몬 제도 달러

실제 환율로 HKD → SBD 변환

1,000 hkd
1,046.88 sbd

1.00000 HKD = 1.04688 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:30
환율 홍콩 달러 / 솔로몬 제도 달러
100 HKD104.68800 SBD
200 HKD209.37600 SBD
300 HKD314.06400 SBD
500 HKD523.44000 SBD
1000 HKD1046.88000 SBD
2000 HKD2093.76000 SBD
2500 HKD2617.20000 SBD
3000 HKD3140.64000 SBD
4000 HKD4187.52000 SBD
5000 HKD5234.40000 SBD
10000 HKD10468.80000 SBD
20000 HKD20937.60000 SBD
환율 솔로몬 제도 달러 / 홍콩 달러
1 SBD0.95522 HKD
5 SBD4.77609 HKD
10 SBD9.55219 HKD
20 SBD19.10438 HKD
50 SBD47.76095 HKD
100 SBD95.52190 HKD
250 SBD238.80475 HKD
500 SBD477.60950 HKD
1000 SBD955.21900 HKD
2000 SBD1910.43800 HKD
5000 SBD4776.09500 HKD
10000 SBD9552.19000 HKD