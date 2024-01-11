뉴질랜드 달러 → 솔로몬 제도 달러

실제 환율로 NZD → SBD 변환

1,000 nzd
5,073.18 sbd

1.00000 NZD = 5.07318 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:33
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 솔로몬 제도 달러
1 NZD5.07318 SBD
5 NZD25.36590 SBD
10 NZD50.73180 SBD
20 NZD101.46360 SBD
50 NZD253.65900 SBD
100 NZD507.31800 SBD
250 NZD1268.29500 SBD
500 NZD2536.59000 SBD
1000 NZD5073.18000 SBD
2000 NZD10146.36000 SBD
5000 NZD25365.90000 SBD
10000 NZD50731.80000 SBD
환율 솔로몬 제도 달러 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 SBD0.19712 NZD
5 SBD0.98558 NZD
10 SBD1.97115 NZD
20 SBD3.94230 NZD
50 SBD9.85575 NZD
100 SBD19.71150 NZD
250 SBD49.27875 NZD
500 SBD98.55750 NZD
1000 SBD197.11500 NZD
2000 SBD394.23000 NZD
5000 SBD985.57500 NZD
10000 SBD1971.15000 NZD