천 홍콩 달러 → 솔로몬 제도 달러

실제 환율로 HKD → SBD 변환

1,000 hkd
1,045.46 sbd

1.00000 HKD = 1.04546 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
환율 추적
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.16750.7840981.33171.495550.913251.340782.8484
1 CNY0.13951910.1093960.1857970.2086570.1274080.18705311.5589
1 GBP1.275359.1410711.698381.907351.164631.70986105.661
1 SGD0.750925.382220.58879511.123040.685741.0067662.2125

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

홍콩 달러 → 솔로몬 제도 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HKD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 SBD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HKD → SBD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 홍콩 달러 / 솔로몬 제도 달러
100 HKD104.54600 SBD
200 HKD209.09200 SBD
300 HKD313.63800 SBD
500 HKD522.73000 SBD
1000 HKD1045.46000 SBD
2000 HKD2090.92000 SBD
2500 HKD2613.65000 SBD
3000 HKD3136.38000 SBD
4000 HKD4181.84000 SBD
5000 HKD5227.30000 SBD
10000 HKD10454.60000 SBD
20000 HKD20909.20000 SBD
환율 솔로몬 제도 달러 / 홍콩 달러
1 SBD0.95652 HKD
5 SBD4.78261 HKD
10 SBD9.56521 HKD
20 SBD19.13042 HKD
50 SBD47.82605 HKD
100 SBD95.65210 HKD
250 SBD239.13025 HKD
500 SBD478.26050 HKD
1000 SBD956.52100 HKD
2000 SBD1913.04200 HKD
5000 SBD4782.60500 HKD
10000 SBD9565.21000 HKD