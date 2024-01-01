Turkish liras to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert TRY to SBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
251.07 sbd

TL1.000 TRY = SI$0.2511 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TRY to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25470.2605
Low0.24800.2480
Average0.25070.2540
Change-0.65%-2.38%
1 TRY to SBD stats

The performance of TRY to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2547 and a 30 day low of 0.2480. This means the 30 day average was 0.2507. The change for TRY to SBD was -0.65.

The performance of TRY to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2605 and a 90 day low of 0.2480. This means the 90 day average was 0.2540. The change for TRY to SBD was -2.38.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7291.3883.67348.691
1 EUR1.09110.853304.29491.3531.5154.00753.124
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.643107.0681.7754.69762.264
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Turkish liras to Solomon Islands dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 TRY0.25107 SBD
5 TRY1.25536 SBD
10 TRY2.51073 SBD
20 TRY5.02146 SBD
50 TRY12.55365 SBD
100 TRY25.10730 SBD
250 TRY62.76825 SBD
500 TRY125.53650 SBD
1000 TRY251.07300 SBD
2000 TRY502.14600 SBD
5000 TRY1,255.36500 SBD
10000 TRY2,510.73000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 SBD3.98290 TRY
5 SBD19.91450 TRY
10 SBD39.82900 TRY
20 SBD79.65800 TRY
50 SBD199.14500 TRY
100 SBD398.29000 TRY
250 SBD995.72500 TRY
500 SBD1,991.45000 TRY
1000 SBD3,982.90000 TRY
2000 SBD7,965.80000 TRY
5000 SBD19,914.50000 TRY
10000 SBD39,829.00000 TRY