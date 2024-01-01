50 Chinese yuan rmb to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert CNY to SBD at the real exchange rate

50 cny
56.65 sbd

1.00000 CNY = 1.13295 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CNY1.13295 SBD
5 CNY5.66475 SBD
10 CNY11.32950 SBD
20 CNY22.65900 SBD
50 CNY56.64750 SBD
100 CNY113.29500 SBD
250 CNY283.23750 SBD
500 CNY566.47500 SBD
1000 CNY1132.95000 SBD
2000 CNY2265.90000 SBD
5000 CNY5664.75000 SBD
10000 CNY11329.50000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SBD0.88265 CNY
5 SBD4.41327 CNY
10 SBD8.82655 CNY
20 SBD17.65310 CNY
50 SBD44.13275 CNY
100 SBD88.26550 CNY
250 SBD220.66375 CNY
500 SBD441.32750 CNY
1000 SBD882.65500 CNY
2000 SBD1765.31000 CNY
5000 SBD4413.27500 CNY
10000 SBD8826.55000 CNY