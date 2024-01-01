Polish zloty to Solomon Islands dollars today

Convert PLN to SBD at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = SI$2.035 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PLN to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SBD
1 PLN to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.15242.1724
Low2.03522.0352
Average2.09082.1142
Change-5.45%-2.76%
View full history

1 PLN to SBD stats

The performance of PLN to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1524 and a 30 day low of 2.0352. This means the 30 day average was 2.0908. The change for PLN to SBD was -5.45.

The performance of PLN to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1724 and a 90 day low of 2.0352. This means the 90 day average was 2.1142. The change for PLN to SBD was -2.76.

Track market ratesView PLN to SBD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0750.8651,379.4610.93223.333
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8340.9351,490.3711.81125.209
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1461.1231,790.8114.19230.291
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4080.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 PLN2.03522 SBD
5 PLN10.17610 SBD
10 PLN20.35220 SBD
20 PLN40.70440 SBD
50 PLN101.76100 SBD
100 PLN203.52200 SBD
250 PLN508.80500 SBD
500 PLN1,017.61000 SBD
1000 PLN2,035.22000 SBD
2000 PLN4,070.44000 SBD
5000 PLN10,176.10000 SBD
10000 PLN20,352.20000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 SBD0.49135 PLN
5 SBD2.45674 PLN
10 SBD4.91348 PLN
20 SBD9.82696 PLN
50 SBD24.56740 PLN
100 SBD49.13480 PLN
250 SBD122.83700 PLN
500 SBD245.67400 PLN
1000 SBD491.34800 PLN
2000 SBD982.69600 PLN
5000 SBD2,456.74000 PLN
10000 SBD4,913.48000 PLN