Convert SBD to PLN at the real exchange rate

1 Solomon Islands dollar to Polish zloty

1 sbd
0.49 pln

SI$1.000 SBD = zł0.4892 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06989.2981.4641.6070.95919.462
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5591.731.8991.13323.006
1 USD0.9360.792183.5611.371.5040.89718.212
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.218

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 SBD0.48919 PLN
5 SBD2.44596 PLN
10 SBD4.89192 PLN
20 SBD9.78384 PLN
50 SBD24.45960 PLN
100 SBD48.91920 PLN
250 SBD122.29800 PLN
500 SBD244.59600 PLN
1000 SBD489.19200 PLN
2000 SBD978.38400 PLN
5000 SBD2,445.96000 PLN
10000 SBD4,891.92000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 PLN2.04419 SBD
5 PLN10.22095 SBD
10 PLN20.44190 SBD
20 PLN40.88380 SBD
50 PLN102.20950 SBD
100 PLN204.41900 SBD
250 PLN511.04750 SBD
500 PLN1,022.09500 SBD
1000 PLN2,044.19000 SBD
2000 PLN4,088.38000 SBD
5000 PLN10,220.95000 SBD
10000 PLN20,441.90000 SBD