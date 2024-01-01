Convert SBD to CZK at the real exchange rate

20 Solomon Islands dollars to Czech korunas

20 sbd
56.49 czk

SI$1.000 SBD = Kč2.825 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2821.4631.6070.95919.421
1 GBP1.18211.262105.5041.7291.8991.13322.949
1 USD0.9360.792183.5781.371.5040.89718.18
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.218

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SBD2.82464 CZK
5 SBD14.12320 CZK
10 SBD28.24640 CZK
20 SBD56.49280 CZK
50 SBD141.23200 CZK
100 SBD282.46400 CZK
250 SBD706.16000 CZK
500 SBD1,412.32000 CZK
1000 SBD2,824.64000 CZK
2000 SBD5,649.28000 CZK
5000 SBD14,123.20000 CZK
10000 SBD28,246.40000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CZK0.35403 SBD
5 CZK1.77013 SBD
10 CZK3.54027 SBD
20 CZK7.08054 SBD
50 CZK17.70135 SBD
100 CZK35.40270 SBD
250 CZK88.50675 SBD
500 CZK177.01350 SBD
1000 CZK354.02700 SBD
2000 CZK708.05400 SBD
5000 CZK1,770.13500 SBD
10000 CZK3,540.27000 SBD