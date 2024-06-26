Solomon Islands dollar to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Czech korunas is currently 2.825 today, reflecting a 0.417% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.603% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 2.833 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 2.788 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.836% increase in value.