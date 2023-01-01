Chilean pesos to Brunei dollars today

Convert CLP to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.53 bnd

1.00000 CLP = 0.00153 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51


How to convert Chilean pesos to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Brunei Dollar
1 CLP0.00153 BND
5 CLP0.00764 BND
10 CLP0.01527 BND
20 CLP0.03054 BND
50 CLP0.07635 BND
100 CLP0.15271 BND
250 CLP0.38177 BND
500 CLP0.76353 BND
1000 CLP1.52707 BND
2000 CLP3.05414 BND
5000 CLP7.63535 BND
10000 CLP15.27070 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 BND654.85000 CLP
5 BND3274.25000 CLP
10 BND6548.50000 CLP
20 BND13097.00000 CLP
50 BND32742.50000 CLP
100 BND65485.00000 CLP
250 BND163712.50000 CLP
500 BND327425.00000 CLP
1000 BND654850.00000 CLP
2000 BND1309700.00000 CLP
5000 BND3274250.00000 CLP
10000 BND6548500.00000 CLP