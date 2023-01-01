Chilean pesos to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert CLP to TTD at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
7.69 ttd

1.00000 CLP = 0.00769 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8047321.375651.34670.920551.5435717.2281.67043
1 GBP1.2426511.709451.673481.14391.9181121.40842.07575
1 CAD0.7269290.58498310.9789550.6691481.1220612.52351.21428
1 SGD0.7425560.5975581.021510.6835331.1461812.79281.24038

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 CLP0.00769 TTD
5 CLP0.03846 TTD
10 CLP0.07692 TTD
20 CLP0.15384 TTD
50 CLP0.38459 TTD
100 CLP0.76918 TTD
250 CLP1.92296 TTD
500 CLP3.84592 TTD
1000 CLP7.69183 TTD
2000 CLP15.38366 TTD
5000 CLP38.45915 TTD
10000 CLP76.91830 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 TTD130.00800 CLP
5 TTD650.04000 CLP
10 TTD1300.08000 CLP
20 TTD2600.16000 CLP
50 TTD6500.40000 CLP
100 TTD13000.80000 CLP
250 TTD32502.00000 CLP
500 TTD65004.00000 CLP
1000 TTD130008.00000 CLP
2000 TTD260016.00000 CLP
5000 TTD650040.00000 CLP
10000 TTD1300080.00000 CLP