Chinese yuan rmb to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert CNY to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
936.32 ttd

1.00000 CNY = 0.93632 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 CNY0.93632 TTD
5 CNY4.68161 TTD
10 CNY9.36322 TTD
20 CNY18.72644 TTD
50 CNY46.81610 TTD
100 CNY93.63220 TTD
250 CNY234.08050 TTD
500 CNY468.16100 TTD
1000 CNY936.32200 TTD
2000 CNY1872.64400 TTD
5000 CNY4681.61000 TTD
10000 CNY9363.22000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TTD1.06801 CNY
5 TTD5.34005 CNY
10 TTD10.68010 CNY
20 TTD21.36020 CNY
50 TTD53.40050 CNY
100 TTD106.80100 CNY
250 TTD267.00250 CNY
500 TTD534.00500 CNY
1000 TTD1068.01000 CNY
2000 TTD2136.02000 CNY
5000 TTD5340.05000 CNY
10000 TTD10680.10000 CNY