Chinese yuan rmb to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert CNY to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
942.23 ttd

¥1.000 CNY = TT$0.9422 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CNY to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CNY to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.94220.9422
Low0.92720.9250
Average0.93220.9337
Change1.43%1.87%
View full history

1 CNY to TTD stats

The performance of CNY to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9422 and a 30 day low of 0.9272. This means the 30 day average was 0.9322. The change for CNY to TTD was 1.43.

The performance of CNY to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9422 and a 90 day low of 0.9250. This means the 90 day average was 0.9337. The change for CNY to TTD was 1.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 CNY0.94223 TTD
5 CNY4.71117 TTD
10 CNY9.42234 TTD
20 CNY18.84468 TTD
50 CNY47.11170 TTD
100 CNY94.22340 TTD
250 CNY235.55850 TTD
500 CNY471.11700 TTD
1000 CNY942.23400 TTD
2000 CNY1,884.46800 TTD
5000 CNY4,711.17000 TTD
10000 CNY9,422.34000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TTD1.06131 CNY
5 TTD5.30655 CNY
10 TTD10.61310 CNY
20 TTD21.22620 CNY
50 TTD53.06550 CNY
100 TTD106.13100 CNY
250 TTD265.32750 CNY
500 TTD530.65500 CNY
1000 TTD1,061.31000 CNY
2000 TTD2,122.62000 CNY
5000 TTD5,306.55000 CNY
10000 TTD10,613.10000 CNY