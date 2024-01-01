1 Chinese yuan rmb to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert CNY to TTD at the real exchange rate

1 cny
0.94 ttd

1.00000 CNY = 0.94107 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 CNY0.94107 TTD
5 CNY4.70533 TTD
10 CNY9.41066 TTD
20 CNY18.82132 TTD
50 CNY47.05330 TTD
100 CNY94.10660 TTD
250 CNY235.26650 TTD
500 CNY470.53300 TTD
1000 CNY941.06600 TTD
2000 CNY1882.13200 TTD
5000 CNY4705.33000 TTD
10000 CNY9410.66000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TTD1.06263 CNY
5 TTD5.31315 CNY
10 TTD10.62630 CNY
20 TTD21.25260 CNY
50 TTD53.13150 CNY
100 TTD106.26300 CNY
250 TTD265.65750 CNY
500 TTD531.31500 CNY
1000 TTD1062.63000 CNY
2000 TTD2125.26000 CNY
5000 TTD5313.15000 CNY
10000 TTD10626.30000 CNY