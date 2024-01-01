Malaysian ringgits to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert MYR to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
1,503.85 ttd

RM1.000 MYR = TT$1.504 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MYR to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 MYR to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.50391.5039
Low1.43301.4235
Average1.45261.4426
Change4.86%5.65%
1 MYR to TTD stats

The performance of MYR to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5039 and a 30 day low of 1.4330. This means the 30 day average was 1.4526. The change for MYR to TTD was 4.86.

The performance of MYR to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5039 and a 90 day low of 1.4235. This means the 90 day average was 1.4426. The change for MYR to TTD was 5.65.

Top currencies

 USDSGDAUDINREURGBPCADPHP
1 USD11.3271.53683.8010.9170.7811.38757.843
1 SGD0.75411.15863.1670.6910.5891.04643.601
1 AUD0.6510.864154.5670.5970.5090.90337.664
1 INR0.0120.0160.01810.0110.0090.0170.69

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MYR1.50385 TTD
5 MYR7.51925 TTD
10 MYR15.03850 TTD
20 MYR30.07700 TTD
50 MYR75.19250 TTD
100 MYR150.38500 TTD
250 MYR375.96250 TTD
500 MYR751.92500 TTD
1000 MYR1,503.85000 TTD
2000 MYR3,007.70000 TTD
5000 MYR7,519.25000 TTD
10000 MYR15,038.50000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Malaysian Ringgit
1 TTD0.66496 MYR
5 TTD3.32480 MYR
10 TTD6.64959 MYR
20 TTD13.29918 MYR
50 TTD33.24795 MYR
100 TTD66.49590 MYR
250 TTD166.23975 MYR
500 TTD332.47950 MYR
1000 TTD664.95900 MYR
2000 TTD1,329.91800 MYR
5000 TTD3,324.79500 MYR
10000 TTD6,649.59000 MYR