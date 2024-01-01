Hong Kong dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert HKD to TTD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = TT$0.8681 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
HKD to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TTD
1 HKD to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.87260.8730
Low0.86780.8648
Average0.87060.8697
Change-0.27%0.12%
1 HKD to TTD stats

The performance of HKD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8726 and a 30 day low of 0.8678. This means the 30 day average was 0.8706. The change for HKD to TTD was -0.27.

The performance of HKD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8730 and a 90 day low of 0.8648. This means the 90 day average was 0.8697. The change for HKD to TTD was 0.12.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
100 HKD86.80940 TTD
200 HKD173.61880 TTD
300 HKD260.42820 TTD
500 HKD434.04700 TTD
1000 HKD868.09400 TTD
2000 HKD1,736.18800 TTD
2500 HKD2,170.23500 TTD
3000 HKD2,604.28200 TTD
4000 HKD3,472.37600 TTD
5000 HKD4,340.47000 TTD
10000 HKD8,680.94000 TTD
20000 HKD17,361.88000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 TTD1.15195 HKD
5 TTD5.75975 HKD
10 TTD11.51950 HKD
20 TTD23.03900 HKD
50 TTD57.59750 HKD
100 TTD115.19500 HKD
250 TTD287.98750 HKD
500 TTD575.97500 HKD
1000 TTD1,151.95000 HKD
2000 TTD2,303.90000 HKD
5000 TTD5,759.75000 HKD
10000 TTD11,519.50000 HKD