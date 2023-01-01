1 thousand Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert TTD to CNY

1,000 ttd
1,077.07 cny

1.00000 TTD = 1.07707 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:28 UTC
TTD to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TTD1.07707 CNY
5 TTD5.38535 CNY
10 TTD10.77070 CNY
20 TTD21.54140 CNY
50 TTD53.85350 CNY
100 TTD107.70700 CNY
250 TTD269.26750 CNY
500 TTD538.53500 CNY
1000 TTD1077.07000 CNY
2000 TTD2154.14000 CNY
5000 TTD5385.35000 CNY
10000 TTD10770.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 CNY0.92845 TTD
5 CNY4.64223 TTD
10 CNY9.28446 TTD
20 CNY18.56892 TTD
50 CNY46.42230 TTD
100 CNY92.84460 TTD
250 CNY232.11150 TTD
500 CNY464.22300 TTD
1000 CNY928.44600 TTD
2000 CNY1856.89200 TTD
5000 CNY4642.23000 TTD
10000 CNY9284.46000 TTD