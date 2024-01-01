Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Canadian dollars today

Convert TTD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
205.45 cad

TT$1.000 TTD = C$0.2055 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
TTD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20560.2056
Low0.20100.2004
Average0.20320.2024
Change1.72%1.09%
1 TTD to CAD stats

The performance of TTD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2056 and a 30 day low of 0.2010. This means the 30 day average was 0.2032. The change for TTD to CAD was 1.72.

The performance of TTD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2056 and a 90 day low of 0.2004. This means the 90 day average was 0.2024. The change for TTD to CAD was 1.09.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7380.78218.3361.540.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.310.56313.2061.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2791.775107.063123.4441.9681.1721.696

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 TTD0.20545 CAD
5 TTD1.02727 CAD
10 TTD2.05454 CAD
20 TTD4.10908 CAD
50 TTD10.27270 CAD
100 TTD20.54540 CAD
250 TTD51.36350 CAD
500 TTD102.72700 CAD
1000 TTD205.45400 CAD
2000 TTD410.90800 CAD
5000 TTD1,027.27000 CAD
10000 TTD2,054.54000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 CAD4.86726 TTD
5 CAD24.33630 TTD
10 CAD48.67260 TTD
20 CAD97.34520 TTD
50 CAD243.36300 TTD
100 CAD486.72600 TTD
250 CAD1,216.81500 TTD
500 CAD2,433.63000 TTD
1000 CAD4,867.26000 TTD
2000 CAD9,734.52000 TTD
5000 CAD24,336.30000 TTD
10000 CAD48,672.60000 TTD