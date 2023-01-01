20 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert TTD to CAD at the real exchange rate

20 ttd
4.06 cad

1.00000 TTD = 0.20290 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:26 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TTD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TTD → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.0502587.43861.444571.659950.9630518.9234
1GBP1.1551311.21315101.0011.668631.917421.1124521.8585
1USD0.95210.8243183.2551.375451.580530.91718.018
1INR0.01143660.009900910.012011310.01652090.01898420.01101440.216419

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars

TTD to USD

TTD to CAD

TTD to INR

TTD to GBP

TTD to ZAR

TTD to AUD

TTD to EUR

TTD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 TTD0.20290 CAD
5 TTD1.01449 CAD
10 TTD2.02897 CAD
20 TTD4.05794 CAD
50 TTD10.14485 CAD
100 TTD20.28970 CAD
250 TTD50.72425 CAD
500 TTD101.44850 CAD
1000 TTD202.89700 CAD
2000 TTD405.79400 CAD
5000 TTD1014.48500 CAD
10000 TTD2028.97000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 CAD4.92861 TTD
5 CAD24.64305 TTD
10 CAD49.28610 TTD
20 CAD98.57220 TTD
50 CAD246.43050 TTD
100 CAD492.86100 TTD
250 CAD1232.15250 TTD
500 CAD2464.30500 TTD
1000 CAD4928.61000 TTD
2000 CAD9857.22000 TTD
5000 CAD24643.05000 TTD
10000 CAD49286.10000 TTD