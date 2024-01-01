Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert TTD to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
196.18 sgd

TT$1.000 TTD = S$0.1962 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
TTD to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20030.2011
Low0.19620.1962
Average0.19840.1992
Change-1.74%-2.16%
1 TTD to SGD stats

The performance of TTD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2003 and a 30 day low of 0.1962. This means the 30 day average was 0.1984. The change for TTD to SGD was -1.74.

The performance of TTD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2011 and a 90 day low of 0.1962. This means the 90 day average was 0.1992. The change for TTD to SGD was -2.16.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7560.78218.3231.5410.9161.326
1 CAD0.72160.3230.56313.1971.110.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2781.775107.078123.4251.971.1721.695

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 TTD0.19618 SGD
5 TTD0.98088 SGD
10 TTD1.96176 SGD
20 TTD3.92352 SGD
50 TTD9.80880 SGD
100 TTD19.61760 SGD
250 TTD49.04400 SGD
500 TTD98.08800 SGD
1000 TTD196.17600 SGD
2000 TTD392.35200 SGD
5000 TTD980.88000 SGD
10000 TTD1,961.76000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 SGD5.09745 TTD
5 SGD25.48725 TTD
10 SGD50.97450 TTD
20 SGD101.94900 TTD
50 SGD254.87250 TTD
100 SGD509.74500 TTD
250 SGD1,274.36250 TTD
500 SGD2,548.72500 TTD
1000 SGD5,097.45000 TTD
2000 SGD10,194.90000 TTD
5000 SGD25,487.25000 TTD
10000 SGD50,974.50000 TTD