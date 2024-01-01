1 Singapore dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert SGD to TTD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = TT$5.038 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:40
SGD to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TTD
1 SGD to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.14875.2993
Low5.01995.0199
Average5.09525.1679
Change-2.14%-3.23%
1 SGD to TTD stats

The performance of SGD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1487 and a 30 day low of 5.0199. This means the 30 day average was 5.0952. The change for SGD to TTD was -2.14.

The performance of SGD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2993 and a 90 day low of 5.0199. This means the 90 day average was 5.1679. The change for SGD to TTD was -3.23.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.951.5350.79284.5157.2424.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,760.311.6160.83388.9487.6224.697
1 AUD0.65110,374.30.61910.51655.0574.7182.907

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 SGD5.03766 TTD
5 SGD25.18830 TTD
10 SGD50.37660 TTD
20 SGD100.75320 TTD
50 SGD251.88300 TTD
100 SGD503.76600 TTD
250 SGD1,259.41500 TTD
500 SGD2,518.83000 TTD
1000 SGD5,037.66000 TTD
2000 SGD10,075.32000 TTD
5000 SGD25,188.30000 TTD
10000 SGD50,376.60000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 TTD0.19851 SGD
5 TTD0.99252 SGD
10 TTD1.98505 SGD
20 TTD3.97010 SGD
50 TTD9.92525 SGD
100 TTD19.85050 SGD
250 TTD49.62625 SGD
500 TTD99.25250 SGD
1000 TTD198.50500 SGD
2000 TTD397.01000 SGD
5000 TTD992.52500 SGD
10000 TTD1,985.05000 SGD