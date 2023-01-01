1 thousand Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Singapore dollars
Convert TTD to SGD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Singapore dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Trinidad and Tobago dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1 SGD
|4.95273 TTD
|5 SGD
|24.76365 TTD
|10 SGD
|49.52730 TTD
|20 SGD
|99.05460 TTD
|50 SGD
|247.63650 TTD
|100 SGD
|495.27300 TTD
|250 SGD
|1238.18250 TTD
|500 SGD
|2476.36500 TTD
|1000 SGD
|4952.73000 TTD
|2000 SGD
|9905.46000 TTD
|5000 SGD
|24763.65000 TTD
|10000 SGD
|49527.30000 TTD