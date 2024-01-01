Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Euros today

Convert TTD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ttd
135.63 eur

TT$1.000 TTD = €0.1356 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:04
TTD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TTD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13730.1380
Low0.13530.1353
Average0.13600.1366
Change-0.72%-1.48%
1 TTD to EUR stats

The performance of TTD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1373 and a 30 day low of 0.1353. This means the 30 day average was 0.1360. The change for TTD to EUR was -0.72.

The performance of TTD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1380 and a 90 day low of 0.1353. This means the 90 day average was 0.1366. The change for TTD to EUR was -1.48.

Top currencies

 USDCADINRGBPZARAUDEURSGD
1 USD11.38883.7380.78218.3361.540.9171.326
1 CAD0.72160.310.56313.2061.1090.660.955
1 INR0.0120.01710.0090.2190.0180.0110.016
1 GBP1.2791.775107.063123.4441.9681.1721.696

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Euro
1 TTD0.13563 EUR
5 TTD0.67813 EUR
10 TTD1.35625 EUR
20 TTD2.71250 EUR
50 TTD6.78125 EUR
100 TTD13.56250 EUR
250 TTD33.90625 EUR
500 TTD67.81250 EUR
1000 TTD135.62500 EUR
2000 TTD271.25000 EUR
5000 TTD678.12500 EUR
10000 TTD1,356.25000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 EUR7.37326 TTD
5 EUR36.86630 TTD
10 EUR73.73260 TTD
20 EUR147.46520 TTD
50 EUR368.66300 TTD
100 EUR737.32600 TTD
250 EUR1,843.31500 TTD
500 EUR3,686.63000 TTD
1000 EUR7,373.26000 TTD
2000 EUR14,746.52000 TTD
5000 EUR36,866.30000 TTD
10000 EUR73,732.60000 TTD