Chilean pesos to Bulgarian levs today

Convert CLP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
2.04 bgn

1.00000 CLP = 0.00204 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:51
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87381.0859590.36241.494271.677140.964518.747
1 GBP1.1444311.2428103.4141.710091.919381.103821.4547
1 USD0.920850.804635183.21051.3761.54440.888117.2632
1 INR0.01106650.009669870.012017710.01653640.01856020.01067290.207464

How to convert Chilean pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 CLP0.00204 BGN
5 CLP0.01021 BGN
10 CLP0.02042 BGN
20 CLP0.04084 BGN
50 CLP0.10209 BGN
100 CLP0.20418 BGN
250 CLP0.51045 BGN
500 CLP1.02089 BGN
1000 CLP2.04178 BGN
2000 CLP4.08356 BGN
5000 CLP10.20890 BGN
10000 CLP20.41780 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Chilean Peso
1 BGN489.76900 CLP
5 BGN2448.84500 CLP
10 BGN4897.69000 CLP
20 BGN9795.38000 CLP
50 BGN24488.45000 CLP
100 BGN48976.90000 CLP
250 BGN122442.25000 CLP
500 BGN244884.50000 CLP
1000 BGN489769.00000 CLP
2000 BGN979538.00000 CLP
5000 BGN2448845.00000 CLP
10000 BGN4897690.00000 CLP