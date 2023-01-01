1 thousand Chilean pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert CLP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
2.09 bgn

1.00000 CLP = 0.00209 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

How to convert Chilean pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 CLP0.00209 BGN
5 CLP0.01043 BGN
10 CLP0.02086 BGN
20 CLP0.04172 BGN
50 CLP0.10429 BGN
100 CLP0.20858 BGN
250 CLP0.52145 BGN
500 CLP1.04290 BGN
1000 CLP2.08580 BGN
2000 CLP4.17160 BGN
5000 CLP10.42900 BGN
10000 CLP20.85800 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Chilean Peso
1 BGN479.43300 CLP
5 BGN2397.16500 CLP
10 BGN4794.33000 CLP
20 BGN9588.66000 CLP
50 BGN23971.65000 CLP
100 BGN47943.30000 CLP
250 BGN119858.25000 CLP
500 BGN239716.50000 CLP
1000 BGN479433.00000 CLP
2000 BGN958866.00000 CLP
5000 BGN2397165.00000 CLP
10000 BGN4794330.00000 CLP