1 thousand Chilean pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert CLP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.88 bgn

1.00000 CLP = 0.00188 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 CLP0.00188 BGN
5 CLP0.00941 BGN
10 CLP0.01883 BGN
20 CLP0.03765 BGN
50 CLP0.09413 BGN
100 CLP0.18827 BGN
250 CLP0.47068 BGN
500 CLP0.94135 BGN
1000 CLP1.88270 BGN
2000 CLP3.76540 BGN
5000 CLP9.41350 BGN
10000 CLP18.82700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Chilean Peso
1 BGN531.15300 CLP
5 BGN2655.76500 CLP
10 BGN5311.53000 CLP
20 BGN10623.06000 CLP
50 BGN26557.65000 CLP
100 BGN53115.30000 CLP
250 BGN132788.25000 CLP
500 BGN265576.50000 CLP
1000 BGN531153.00000 CLP
2000 BGN1062306.00000 CLP
5000 BGN2655765.00000 CLP
10000 BGN5311530.00000 CLP