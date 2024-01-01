Chilean pesos to Bulgarian levs today

Convert CLP to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.85 bgn

1.000 CLP = 0.001853 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7881.3591.3440.9221.53416.8351.659
1 GBP1.26911.7251.7061.171.94721.3612.105
1 CAD0.7360.5810.9890.6781.12812.3831.22
1 SGD0.7440.5861.01110.6861.14112.5231.234

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 CLP0.00185 BGN
5 CLP0.00926 BGN
10 CLP0.01853 BGN
20 CLP0.03706 BGN
50 CLP0.09264 BGN
100 CLP0.18528 BGN
250 CLP0.46320 BGN
500 CLP0.92639 BGN
1000 CLP1.85278 BGN
2000 CLP3.70556 BGN
5000 CLP9.26390 BGN
10000 CLP18.52780 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Chilean Peso
1 BGN539.73100 CLP
5 BGN2,698.65500 CLP
10 BGN5,397.31000 CLP
20 BGN10,794.62000 CLP
50 BGN26,986.55000 CLP
100 BGN53,973.10000 CLP
250 BGN134,932.75000 CLP
500 BGN269,865.50000 CLP
1000 BGN539,731.00000 CLP
2000 BGN1,079,462.00000 CLP
5000 BGN2,698,655.00000 CLP
10000 BGN5,397,310.00000 CLP