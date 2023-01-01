Chilean pesos to CFP francs today

1.00000 CLP = 0.12505 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:05
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / CFP Franc
1 CLP0.12505 XPF
5 CLP0.62523 XPF
10 CLP1.25047 XPF
20 CLP2.50094 XPF
50 CLP6.25235 XPF
100 CLP12.50470 XPF
250 CLP31.26175 XPF
500 CLP62.52350 XPF
1000 CLP125.04700 XPF
2000 CLP250.09400 XPF
5000 CLP625.23500 XPF
10000 CLP1250.47000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Chilean Peso
1 XPF7.99701 CLP
5 XPF39.98505 CLP
10 XPF79.97010 CLP
20 XPF159.94020 CLP
50 XPF399.85050 CLP
100 XPF799.70100 CLP
250 XPF1999.25250 CLP
500 XPF3998.50500 CLP
1000 XPF7997.01000 CLP
2000 XPF15994.02000 CLP
5000 XPF39985.05000 CLP
10000 XPF79970.10000 CLP