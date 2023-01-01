10 Chilean pesos to CFP francs

Convert CLP to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 clp
1 xpf

1.00000 CLP = 0.12743 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7969081.35841.342150.92911.5204517.35471.63372
1 GBP1.2548511.704591.68421.165771.9079421.77752.05007
1 CAD0.736160.58665210.9880370.6839731.1192912.77581.20268
1 SGD0.7450730.5937551.0121110.6922541.1328512.93051.21724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / CFP Franc
1 CLP0.12743 XPF
5 CLP0.63716 XPF
10 CLP1.27432 XPF
20 CLP2.54864 XPF
50 CLP6.37160 XPF
100 CLP12.74320 XPF
250 CLP31.85800 XPF
500 CLP63.71600 XPF
1000 CLP127.43200 XPF
2000 CLP254.86400 XPF
5000 CLP637.16000 XPF
10000 CLP1274.32000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Chilean Peso
1 XPF7.84733 CLP
5 XPF39.23665 CLP
10 XPF78.47330 CLP
20 XPF156.94660 CLP
50 XPF392.36650 CLP
100 XPF784.73300 CLP
250 XPF1961.83250 CLP
500 XPF3923.66500 CLP
1000 XPF7847.33000 CLP
2000 XPF15694.66000 CLP
5000 XPF39236.65000 CLP
10000 XPF78473.30000 CLP