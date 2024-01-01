Chilean pesos to CFP francs today

Convert CLP to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
116 xpf

$1.000 CLP = ₣0.1155 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CLP to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CLP to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12150.1240
Low0.11490.1149
Average0.11750.1192
Change-2.57%-2.43%
1 CLP to XPF stats

The performance of CLP to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1215 and a 30 day low of 0.1149. This means the 30 day average was 0.1175. The change for CLP to XPF was -2.57.

The performance of CLP to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1240 and a 90 day low of 0.1149. This means the 90 day average was 0.1192. The change for CLP to XPF was -2.43.

Conversion rates Chilean Peso / CFP Franc
1 CLP0.11552 XPF
5 CLP0.57761 XPF
10 CLP1.15522 XPF
20 CLP2.31044 XPF
50 CLP5.77610 XPF
100 CLP11.55220 XPF
250 CLP28.88050 XPF
500 CLP57.76100 XPF
1000 CLP115.52200 XPF
2000 CLP231.04400 XPF
5000 CLP577.61000 XPF
10000 CLP1,155.22000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Chilean Peso
1 XPF8.65635 CLP
5 XPF43.28175 CLP
10 XPF86.56350 CLP
20 XPF173.12700 CLP
50 XPF432.81750 CLP
100 XPF865.63500 CLP
250 XPF2,164.08750 CLP
500 XPF4,328.17500 CLP
1000 XPF8,656.35000 CLP
2000 XPF17,312.70000 CLP
5000 XPF43,281.75000 CLP
10000 XPF86,563.50000 CLP