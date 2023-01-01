Chilean pesos to Nigerian nairas today

Convert CLP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
957.06 ngn

1.00000 CLP = 0.95706 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.8047321.376151.346950.92071.5442817.25091.67056
1 GBP1.2426511.710071.673791.144161.91921.43682.07593
1 CAD0.7266650.5847710.9787810.6690591.1221812.53561.21394
1 SGD0.7424180.5974471.0216810.6835631.146512.80741.24026

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 CLP0.95706 NGN
5 CLP4.78528 NGN
10 CLP9.57056 NGN
20 CLP19.14112 NGN
50 CLP47.85280 NGN
100 CLP95.70560 NGN
250 CLP239.26400 NGN
500 CLP478.52800 NGN
1000 CLP957.05600 NGN
2000 CLP1914.11200 NGN
5000 CLP4785.28000 NGN
10000 CLP9570.56000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Chilean Peso
1 NGN1.04487 CLP
5 NGN5.22435 CLP
10 NGN10.44870 CLP
20 NGN20.89740 CLP
50 NGN52.24350 CLP
100 NGN104.48700 CLP
250 NGN261.21750 CLP
500 NGN522.43500 CLP
1000 NGN1044.87000 CLP
2000 NGN2089.74000 CLP
5000 NGN5224.35000 CLP
10000 NGN10448.70000 CLP