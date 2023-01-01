Chilean pesos to Panamanian balboas today

Convert CLP to PAB at the real exchange rate

1000 clp
1.13 pab

1.00000 CLP = 0.00113 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8741.08690.36681.494341.677350.964318.7339
1 GBP1.1441611.24255103.3931.709751.919141.1033221.4345
1 USD0.92080.804797183.21071.3761.544520.887917.2504
1 INR0.0110660.009671790.012017710.01653630.01856160.01067050.20731

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Panamanian Balboa
1 CLP0.00113 PAB
5 CLP0.00567 PAB
10 CLP0.01134 PAB
20 CLP0.02268 PAB
50 CLP0.05671 PAB
100 CLP0.11342 PAB
250 CLP0.28356 PAB
500 CLP0.56712 PAB
1000 CLP1.13424 PAB
2000 CLP2.26848 PAB
5000 CLP5.67120 PAB
10000 CLP11.34240 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Chilean Peso
1 PAB881.65000 CLP
5 PAB4408.25000 CLP
10 PAB8816.50000 CLP
20 PAB17633.00000 CLP
50 PAB44082.50000 CLP
100 PAB88165.00000 CLP
250 PAB220412.50000 CLP
500 PAB440825.00000 CLP
1000 PAB881650.00000 CLP
2000 PAB1763300.00000 CLP
5000 PAB4408250.00000 CLP
10000 PAB8816500.00000 CLP